West Kentucky escapee arrested in Texas

An escaped Fulton County inmate was recently apprehended in Texas, according to the Kentucky State Police. He had escaped in August.

Troopers say 35-year-old Frederick Bristol of Paducah escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center around 6:27 p.m. on August 15. He was taken into custody on March 3 by the San Antonio Police Department in Texas.

When he was arrested, Bristol was charged in Texas with failing to identify. Kentucky state troopers say once that charge goes through the judicial system in Texas, he will be extradited to Kentucky, where he faces a felony charge of second degree escape.