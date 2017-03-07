Tigers hope experience helps them in Sweet 16

Last year's Final Four appearance in the Girls KHSAA Sweet 16 state tournament proved to the Murray Tigers just how good they were.

Now a year later the Tigers are back in the Sweet 16 hoping their previous test can help them win it all.

"The All "A" experience and the state tournament experience from last year prepares our kids for this," Tiger head coach Rechelle Turner said. "We can pull from those experiences. I think sometimes this year our losses taught us more than any of the wins ever could so sometimes it's not always bad to lose."

And even though this year's team doesn't have an All "A" championship or the near-perfect record it had last season, they feel like collectively they're playing their best basketball of the season.

"Macey (Turley) (has) been on target," senior Brittany Lawson said. "Lex (Mayes), (Alexis Burpo), everyone's been pretty on during the regional tournament and I think that will carry over to the state tournament."

"I feel like that we're at our best. I feel that Maddie is about 90 percent physically but about 100 percent mentally," Turner said.

Added senior Maddie Waldrop: "We're not done yet and we're hoping to get farther than last year and hopefully win it."

Before leaving for Northern Kentucky at noon the team completed a walk-through practice this morning and will have team meetings tonight once they arrive at their hotel.

Murray will face Nelson County at 12:30 p.m. CST in the opening round.

