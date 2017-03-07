85 mph winds damage Ballard County

Power line and pole were knocked over by the wind in Wickliffe.

The roof of Economy Boat Store was blown away.

This tree fell onto Foster Stacy's home during the storm.

Severe weather hit the Local 6 area again in the early morning Tuesday, damaging homes and businesses. The National Weather Service reported 80 to 85 mph straight-line winds in Ballard County.

A tree that was several cars lengths tall crashed into Foster Stacy's home off Court Street in Wickliffe. He says he was inside his bedroom when he saw the 70-foot tree begin to fall towards his house, and he ran to the opposite side.

"(It) almost sounded like an earthquake when it hit," he says.

"Where it hit is about a foot, maybe 2 feet, from where our bed actually is," says Stacy.

Other businesses in Wickliffe are cleaning up after the storm.

The roof was torn to pieces at the Economy Boat Store. Some trees and a power line were down on 3rd and Ohio streets. Wind also damaged the storefront of Town and Country Grocery.