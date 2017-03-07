Kentucky House OKs bill to let home-schoolers play sports

A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is urging people to "put their faith to work" by forming small prayer groups that walk some of Louisville's highest-crime neighborhoods.More
Fired FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday he is concerned by the reason he was let go. Comey said the president put his character and the hard work of the FBI into question.More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney says the president “never, in form or substance” directed former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating anyone.More
Ousted FBI Director James Comey says if President Donald Trump recorded their conversations, he hopes the president will "release all the tapes."More
Heather Scanlon, spokeswoman for House Minority Leader Jim Ward’s office, says officials became concerned after Terrell didn’t arrive for the House’s afternoon session on Wednesday.More
Many children who are abused don't even realize it, according to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah. The group plans to use a $16,000 grant to educate more kids in our area in an effort to prevent abuse from happening to them.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
Seventy-seven percent: That's how many kids across west Kentucky qualify for free or reduced lunches during the school year. Many families rely on the Summer Backpack Program to feed their children when school's out.More
Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28.More
The University of Louisville's board of trustees chairman says a new audit of the school's investment arm "paints a disturbing picture."More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
Student athletes at North Marshall Middle School and South Middle School in Marshall County are now disqualified from competitions they won. At a state track competition, many students were registered under the wrong school.More
There is a long list of social media sites and apps your child uses, including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram. Colleges and employers are checking what they post online.More
Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.More
