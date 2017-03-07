McCracken County Public Schools hopes to build multimillion-dollar skills center

The McCracken County School Board has voted to apply for $8.25 million in grant money to build a new skills center, which would house more vocational courses for their students.

Melanie Jarvis is the district’s curriculum and testing director. Jarvis says there are negative stigmas surrounding career and technical education, but those are wrong. “We want opportunities for students. We want them to find what fits them, and sometimes taking a state mandated test has nothing to do with that,” she said.

McCracken County High School Principal Michael Ceglinski believes some students are better suited for hands-on classes versus traditional pencil and paper. The district’s goal is to promote alternative paths for students in careers such as welding, so the students who don’t go to college can be career ready. “We have students that are not engaged. They’re not interested in school, because they don’t see an end. If they know there is something out there for them, then they work a little bit harder,” she added.

The board will have to match 10 percent of the building’s cost. They say there are some private partnerships to help out with equipment and even teaching some of the trade classes.