Victims, volunteers grateful for help one week after tornado

After a tornado swept through one week ago, volunteers donated countless hours and meals to help people deal with the aftermath in Jackson County, Illinois.

Lisa Bastien is staying busy, helping unload donated groceries for tornado victims inside Elkville Christian Church. It’s been a painful week for Bastien and her family. Their home in Vergennes, Illinois, was safe from the tornado’s path, but the ball field down the road in Elkville is in shambles. Bastien said she’s grateful to have survived the storm with so much, but the loss still hurts.

“Hearts go out to people that are sorting through their lives as we're sorting through a ball field," Bastien said.

One week ago, debris and pieces of metal covered Powerade Park. But now, a lot of the cleanup is over. Volunteers have been helping the owners to clear the damage since the tornado swept through on Feb. 28.

Bastien said support and help from volunteers has been overwhelming, and their kindness has helped her pull through.

"I think one of the things (I'm) realizing is how powerful nature is, and what it can do. But then, even more so, is realizing how powerful love and support is," she said. That support is filling the county as volunteers help in Elkville, Ava and Vergennes.

Trish Sherman with the Vergennes Fire Department said firefighters were overwhelmed with people wanting to help.

"Everyone in Vergennes feels like its their family. And this bad happened to their family, so everyone's trying to take care of each other. You know we're all getting together and doing everything we possibly can," Sherman said.

Because of that immediate help, she said they’re well supplied and well covered when it comes to tornado damage and cleanup. It’s happened much faster than she thought possible, but that’s a credit to the people helping out in the community, according to Sherman.

"It's something like this that does, it restores your faith in where you live, right here in my little community," Bastien said. She said seeing everyone come together makes her proud to call this part of the state home.

Community organizers say tornado victims still need supplies, such as blankets, pillows, and especially cleaning products. Plastic totes are also needed.

Donations can be dropped off at Elkville Christian Church, Elkville First Baptist Church and the town hall in Vergennes, Illinois.