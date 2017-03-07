Missing Princeton teenager reunited with family

A family reunites with a teenage mother missing for months.

"She cried so hard we she saw those babies and held them so tight, and then she smiled," Heather Gillespie said.

Heather is 17-year-old Lexie Gillespie's mother. She spoke with her daughter over Facetime on Tuesday after troopers found Lexie on Monday. As we reported Sunday, police searched for Lexie for two months.

Kentucky State Police dispatch received a tip that the teen was staying at a home on Highway 818 North in Lyon County. At the home, It took three state troopers and Eddyville police arrested Jacob Lawrence and his mother, Kelly Wilson, on a number charges in connection to Lexie's disappearance. Investigators cited another man, Kelly Wilson's husband, Scott Wilson, with third degree unlawful transaction of a minor.

"She was so happy to see her babies," Heather said.

A picture we've included with this story shows when Lexie was reunited with her children.

"It's unexplainable. I cannot explain how I feel," Heather said.

Heather said she's glad her daughter is away from Lawrence, a former family friend. "That's all that matters. She's safe. She's away from him, and he can never touch her again," Heather said.

Troopers arrested Lawrence on multiple charges, including violating a protection order Lexie's family has against him. Charges came after they found Lexie at his family's home.

Troopers say Lawrence did not cooperate with them, and his mother fought law enforcement, leading to additional charges. Trooper Jody Cash said they found no sign the suspects held Lexie against her will.

"It's rare for us to encounter a situation where someone is taken against their will and things like that," Cash said.

Heather said her daughter was afraid and threatened.

"She never wanted to be away from her babies. She was not there because she wanted to be there," Heather said.

Now Heather is happy to have Lexie back where she is supposed to be.

"They got their momma back, and she's alive. And she's going to be able to be the mom she could be," Heather said.

Lexie is recovering in a counseling center.

Police also served Lawrence four active arrest warrants. He was jailed in the Christian County Jail. Kelly Wilson is jailed in the Caldwell County Jail.