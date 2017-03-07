Massac County school district facing $1.7M in cuts

The University of Louisville's board of trustees chairman says a new audit of the school's investment arm "paints a disturbing picture."More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
Student athletes at North Marshall Middle School and South Middle School in Marshall County are now disqualified from competitions they won. At a state track competition, many students were registered under the wrong school.More
There is a long list of social media sites and apps your child uses, including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram. Colleges and employers are checking what they post online.More
Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.More
