Massac County school district facing $1.7M in cuts

$1.7 million: That's how much money Massac County Unit 1 Schools faces in cuts from its $23 million budget.

The school board asked the superintendent to put together a list of possibilities and present them at Tuesday night's board meeting. At the meeting, he said if cuts aren't made, the school will be borrowing money for next year. Some school leaders question why cuts were not considered years ago. But parents don't want their kids to be the ones punished.

For Ryan McClellan’s four little women, education and hard work are high priorities in their household. He says: “I preached to them every day: You go to school with me. Good grades are priority.”

McClellan says he understands money's tight, but hates that it might affect the girls. “It shouldn't be the children. That's the last place you want to cut," he says.

Superintendent Dennis Smith says he knows no one wants to hear they may lose their job. “There's that balancing act," he says. "All the education you can provide for all the money you've been given to provide it.”

He says with less money coming in on the local and state level, the district's financial problem has come to a head. He says: “It seems to have accelerated a bit in the last three years, and now were here.”

Most of the cuts proposed concern the education budget. Salaries and benefits comprise most of that budget at 87 percent, which means making cuts from the people who work here.

A local teacher at the meeting questioned: “Why hasn't that been something the district thought about prior to knee jerk reaction 2017?”

Smith's analyzed the budget. He says they're discussing layoff potential now because the board would have to notify those teachers by April 1.

McClellan believes people should remember to put the kids first, saying “They're the youth that are going to lead this community.”

The teachers and staff within the district are a part of the local teachers' union. I asked how they feel about the potential cuts. The president told me no comment, although it was clear they hit a nerve.

The cuts are not final at this point. They are Smith's proposal to the board. The board asked him to find where they could cut. The board could come up with their own proposal. If there were to be cuts, the board would announce them at a future meeting. In Smith's proposal, no extracurricular activities were eliminated from the budget.