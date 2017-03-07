Paducah police looking for man suspected in 2 thefts

Paducah police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected in two thefts that happened last week.

On March 1, an employee at Baptist Health Paducah reported that her purse was stolen. Police say surveillance video shows a man enter the area where the purse was, and later recorded the same man dropping the purse outside the hospital's main doors.

On March 5, the owner of a business in Kentucky Oaks Mall reported that two bank deposits and $40 from his wife's purse were stolen. Police say surveillance video at the mall shows someone who officers believe is the same man from the hospital footage. They say the man was recorded going into the business' office on Feb. 27 and taking the deposits and the cash.

Police say the man is believed to be around 25 years old. He is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. Officers say he wears a large pinkie ring, two silver necklaces and a watch with a large, gold face. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and jeans.

If you have information about who the man is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. To make a tip online, click here.