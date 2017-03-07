Concerned citizens advocate for immigrant rights before Carbondale City Council

As a practicing environmental lawyer, Natalie Long says she believes everyone deserves a voice. "The issue of the law, for me anyway, is the question of justice and basic fundamental human rights" Long says.

Now she is using her profession to team up with people speaking up for their immigrant neighbors.

"As lawyers as advocates, we are here to lend our voice to protect people who need that voice" Long says.

On Tuesday, the group went before the Carbondale City Council to present a draft of an ordinance proposal based on an Illinois General Assembly bill to protect immigrants.

"We are urging the city council to refuse to allow local resources to use for federal immigration enforcement, as well as refuse to accept federal or state funding for the pursuit of federal immigration policies," Long says.

Albert Koger decided to make Carbondale his home two years ago, and he says he believes the city has made great strides in making people feel welcome.

"I just feel like we need to keep taking progressive steps to keep including everybody, and this isn't an us against anybody else type of environment" said Koger.

Long and her group hope their presentation will create a broader dialogue in the near future.