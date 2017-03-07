Police looking for suspect in theft from WKCTC

Paducah police say they want your help identifying a man suspected of stealing a computer from West Kentucky Community and Technical College on Monday.

Police say the theft happened at 2:17 p.m. on Monday. An instructor reported to WKCTC security that someone stole his school-issued laptop — along with its computer bag and power cords — from his office.

Surveillance video shows a man leaving the WKCTC Anderson Building with the computer bag.

The man was wearing jeans, a dark jacket and a Chicago Bulls cap.

If you have information about who the man is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.