Police looking for suspect in theft from WKCTC

By Staff report
PADUCAH, KY -

Paducah police say they want your help identifying a man suspected of stealing a computer from West Kentucky Community and Technical College on Monday. 

Police say the theft happened at 2:17 p.m. on Monday. An instructor reported to WKCTC security that someone stole his school-issued laptop — along with its computer bag and power cords — from his office. 

Surveillance video shows a man leaving the WKCTC Anderson Building with the computer bag. 

The man was wearing jeans, a dark jacket and a Chicago Bulls cap. 

If you have information about who the man is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. To leave a tip online, click here

