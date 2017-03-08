Bill offering new drivers' licenses clears Kentucky House

Kentuckians could replace their drivers' license with a "voluntary travel ID" in order to board a domestic flight or enter a military base under a bill that has cleared the House of Representatives.



The new IDs would be optional and would cost $5 more than a standard drivers' license and would require people to bring in copies of their birth certificate and Social Security cards. The license would have to be renewed every eight years.



The bill would make Kentucky compliant with the federal Real ID Act. Beginning next year, old drivers' licenses won't be accepted to board domestic flights or enter military bases.



The legislature passed a similar bill last year, but Republican Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed it. Bevin has promised to sign this bill.