Bill offering new drivers' licenses clears Kentucky House

A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home.More
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is urging people to "put their faith to work" by forming small prayer groups that walk some of Louisville's highest-crime neighborhoods.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is urging people to "put their faith to work" by forming small prayer groups that walk some of Louisville's highest-crime neighborhoods.More
Democratic voters in our community received support from Martin O'Malley. The former governor of Maryland and 2016 presidential candidate spoke Thursday night at the annual Democratic Dinner in Marshall County, Kentucky.More
Democratic voters in our community received support from Martin O'Malley. The former governor of Maryland and 2016 presidential candidate spoke Thursday night at the annual Democratic Dinner in Marshall County, Kentucky.More
Fired FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday he is concerned by the reason he was let go. Comey said the president put his character and the hard work of the FBI into question.More
Fired FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday he is concerned by the reason he was let go. Comey said the president put his character and the hard work of the FBI into question.More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney says the president “never, in form or substance” directed former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating anyone.More
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney says the president “never, in form or substance” directed former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating anyone.More
Ousted FBI Director James Comey says if President Donald Trump recorded their conversations, he hopes the president will "release all the tapes."More
Ousted FBI Director James Comey says if President Donald Trump recorded their conversations, he hopes the president will "release all the tapes."More