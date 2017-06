A car fire is under investigation in Crainville, Illinois.



The Carterville Fire Department says they were called to Hawkeye Court around 5:30 a.m. on reports of a car fire.



We don't know if anyone was in the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.



A large boat and some type of ATV were also in the driveway. They were both damaged.



The fire marshal has been called to investigate.