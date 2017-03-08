Six things to know - 3/8/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Steps to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act will happen today. The House Energy and Commerce committee and the House Ways and Means committee will debate the "American Health Care Act" bill. It is believed this may be the only chance to make changes.



A restraining order against President Trump's revised immigration order is expected to be filed today be state leaders in Hawaii. The executive order bans immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days and all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days.



Crews fighting wildfires in Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Texas will get some relief today. Wind gusts are expected to drop. The fires have destroyed hundreds of miles of land. The wildfires have killed at least one person in Kansas, at least five in Texas, and one in Oklahoma.



A reminder you can learn more about plans to renovate the Franklin County, Illinois courthouse. The proposed tax will be on the April 4th ballot. A town hall meeting is happening at the Royalton Village Hall in Royalton tonight at 6:00 p.m.



Your student's education is the focus of two bills moving through the Tennessee State House. One would allow low-income kids to use tax dollars to attend private schools. Another bill would let parents take about $7,000 to spend on private schools, home school, transportation, and tutoring.



The entire U.S. Senate is calling on the Trump administration to take more aggressive steps to end threats against Jewish organizations across the country. A letter sent to the White House says a failure to act puts more innocent people at risk. 135 threats have happened since January.