Facing strong pushback, GOP leaders advance health care bill

Twelve employees of a voter mobilization group are facing criminal charges accusing them of submitting fraudulent or fake voter registration applications in Indiana last year.More
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney is planning to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey for details he revealed during his congressional testimony.More
President Donald Trump on Friday broke his silence on Twitter following explosive testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey, declaring “total and complete vindication.”More
The Republican-led House has moved closer to fulfilling President Donald Trump’s goal of doing “a big number” on Dodd-Frank, the landmark banking law created after the 2008 economic crisis.More
Democratic voters in our community received support from Martin O'Malley. The former governor of Maryland and 2016 presidential candidate spoke Thursday night at the annual Democratic Dinner in Marshall County, Kentucky.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
The Food and Drug Administration announced a nationwide birth control pill recall.More
U.S. regulators want a narcotic painkiller involved in the opioid epidemic off the market amid data showing people continue to abuse it.More
A local mother and her son are trying to spread awareness after they got shocking news six months ago.More
Kentucky Cancer Program, Baptist Health Paducah, and Lourdes hospital are teaming up to provide an annual free cancer screening on Saturday, June 24.More
