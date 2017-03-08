Paducah Tilghman High School football coach resigns

Paducah Tilghman High School will be looking for a new football coach.



WPSD Local 6's Jeff Bidwell says Kurt Barber resigned from the position on Wednesday.



Barber was hired in April of 2016 to be the high school football coach.



His team went 6-6 in the only season he coached.



Barber has already talked to the players about his resignation.



Tilghman will now be hiring its 4th coach in 5 years.