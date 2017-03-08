Bill would transfer some Kentucky attorney general powers to governor

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general could not represent the state in some civil lawsuits under a proposal floated by Republican lawmakers.



A proposal from Republican Senate President Robert Stivers would give the state's Republican governor the exclusive authority to represent the state in civil lawsuits, with various exceptions including Medicaid fraud claims, proposed utility rate hikes and consumer protection.



Attorney General Andy Beshear called the proposal an "unprecedented power grab." Beshear has sued Republican Gov. Matt Bevin three times over his policies, including budget cuts to universities and the makeup of the University of Louisville board of trustees.



Stivers said the governor did not request the proposal. The Senate Judiciary Committee adjourned Wednesday without voting on the idea, but Republican chairman Whitney Westerfield said they could consider it again next week.