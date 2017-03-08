Kentucky House passed "Tim Tebow" bill

A bill that would allow home school kids in Kentucky to take part in public school extracurricular activities has passed out of the House.



The Kentucky House of Representatives passed House Bill 58, also known as the "Tim Tebow" bill.



The bill would allow home school students to take part in public school extracurricular activities for the school in their respective district.



As part of the bill, home school students would be required to meet the same standards as their public school counterparts.



Representative Stan Lee of Lexington sponsored the bill.



The bill is now headed to the Senate for consideration.