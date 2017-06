A second Dairy Queen restaurant is being built in Paducah.



Jay Page, whose family operates the Dairy Queen across from Noble Park, says they are building a second location at 3400 Clarks River Road.



"Dairy Queen has a long history in Paducah beginning in 1949 and a Southside DQ Grill & Chill location has been a frequent request," said Page.



They are planning to open the restaurant this summer.