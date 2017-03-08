Salvation Army drops off food for tornado victims

More food donations are making their way to tornado victims in Jackson County.

Dozens of bags of groceries were dropped off to Elkville Christian Church Tuesday morning. They’ll then be distributed to tornado victims in Mulkeytown, Vergennes and Elkville.

Sara Church, Business Administrator for the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois said collections were dropped off over the weekend in big numbers.

"We were at Carbondale Walmart and Murphysboro Walmart, and a lot of generous hearts donated a lot of goods and we were able to deliver today," Church said. She said it’s an amazing feeling to help those in need, especially when the victims live so close by.

Food supplies were also donated to tornado victims in Ava, Illinois Tuesday morning.