Legislature OKs bill to encourage later start to school year

Kentucky lawmakers have agreed to encourage public school districts to begin the school year in late August.



Senate Bill 50 cleared the state House of Representatives on Wednesday by a vote of 77-18. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.



The bill requires each school district to create a committee that would come up with options for the school calendar. The committee must include school officials, two parents, two teachers and two community members from the local chamber of commerce or tourism commission. Lawmakers hope the committee would convince the local school board to adopt a calendar where school begins no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.



Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Damon Thayer said schools starting later in the year would help the state's tourism industry.