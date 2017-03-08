Barber resigns after one season at Paducah Tilghman

Paducah Tilghman football coach Kurt Barber has resigned after one season with the Blue Tornado. His resignation as coach and teacher at Tilghman is effective immediately.

Barber graduated from Paducah Tilghman and was Kentucky's Mr. Football in 1987. After playing his college football at Southern California, Barber spent four years in the National Football League.

In his one season as head coach at his alma mater, Barber led Tilghman to a 6-6 record and a berth in the second round of the KHSAA Class 3A Playoffs.

With Barber's resignation, Tilghman will start the 2017 season with their fourth head coach in five years.

While there was no official reason given from Paducah Tilghman administrators as to why Barber is resigning, Paducah City Schools superintendent Donald Shively released the following statement Wednesday morning:

"Per state statute and board policy, we are not allowed to discuss the specifics of a personnel issue. However, I want to share the district’s long held belief that excellence is the only acceptable level of achievement. I want to assure our parents and community that if we have an employee that does not meet our set expectation of excellence, then as superintendent I will address all situations swiftly and appropriately in accordance with state statute and board policy."