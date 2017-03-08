Women-owned businesses find success in Local 6 area

There are 11.2 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. That's only 38 percent of all U.S. businesses. We're taking a look at some of the businesses owned by women in the Local 6 area.

Laurie McWilliams opened So Cool in Grand Rivers almost 23 years ago. She does it all.

"I'm the owner, the starter, the janitor, the everything," she explained.

She told me knowing the business is all hers is just that: so cool. I asked her if she felts that she was at a disadvantage trying to start a business as a woman.

"Really don't think so, to be honest with you. I think it's just about being brave enough to do it," she said.

McWilliams said constantly changing inventory is what helps her store grow.

In Paducah, there are many women-owned businesses. Katherine Thomas opened The Treasure Tree on Broadway only three years ago.

"It's been growing ever since, and it can be kind of hard to keep our head sometimes, because it was different that what we originally thought opening a business would be like," she explained.

Thomas said her key to success is connecting with her customers. She said she started the store because she didn't want to look back and say "What if?"

"Take the plunge and do it," she said.