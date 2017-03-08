Lawmakers OK bill targeting Planned Parenthood in Kentucky

Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would put Planned Parenthood at the end of the line for family planning funds.



The Senate accepted changes made by the House and then voted 31-6 Wednesday to send the measure to Gov. Matt Bevin.



The measure would set up a tiered priority system for distributing federal family planning dollars, with Planned Parenthood clinics in the bottom category.



The bill would only take effect if Congress repeals federal regulations that ban states from prioritizing who gets the federal money.



Republicans say the bill is to punish Planned Parenthood for providing abortions. But Planned Parenthood officials note the organization voluntarily stopped receiving that money in Kentucky.



Planned Parenthood also no longer provides abortions in Kentucky.