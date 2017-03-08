Kentucky House speaker says public school tobacco ban will not pass

Tax experts say a Kentucky businessman who sold a home to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could reap a benefit from the sale in the form of a large tax break.More
Tax experts say a Kentucky businessman who sold a home to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could reap a benefit from the sale in the form of a large tax break.More
A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home.More
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
The Food and Drug Administration announced a nationwide birth control pill recall.More
The Food and Drug Administration announced a nationwide birth control pill recall.More
U.S. regulators want a narcotic painkiller involved in the opioid epidemic off the market amid data showing people continue to abuse it.More
U.S. regulators want a narcotic painkiller involved in the opioid epidemic off the market amid data showing people continue to abuse it.More
A local mother and her son are trying to spread awareness after they got shocking news six months ago.More
A local mother and her son are trying to spread awareness after they got shocking news six months ago.More
Kentucky Cancer Program, Baptist Health Paducah, and Lourdes hospital are teaming up to provide an annual free cancer screening on Saturday, June 24.More
Kentucky Cancer Program, Baptist Health Paducah, and Lourdes hospital are teaming up to provide an annual free cancer screening on Saturday, June 24.More
Your kids will see an increase in tuition if they're going to Murray State this fall. The MSU Board of Regents approved a $166 million budget for the 2017-2018 school year.More
Your kids will see an increase in tuition if they're going to Murray State this fall. The MSU Board of Regents approved a $166 million budget for the 2017-2018 school year.More
Luck, timing and generous friends turned into a $25,000 payday for Cicely Leonetti.More
Luck, timing and generous friends turned into a $25,000 payday for Cicely Leonetti.More
The University of Louisville's board of trustees chairman says a new audit of the school's investment arm "paints a disturbing picture."More
The University of Louisville's board of trustees chairman says a new audit of the school's investment arm "paints a disturbing picture."More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
Student athletes at North Marshall Middle School and South Middle School in Marshall County are now disqualified from competitions they won. At a state track competition, many students were registered under the wrong school.More
Student athletes at North Marshall Middle School and South Middle School in Marshall County are now disqualified from competitions they won. At a state track competition, many students were registered under the wrong school.More