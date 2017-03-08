Kentucky House speaker says public school tobacco ban will not pass

Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover says a bill that would ban all tobacco products at public school campuses likely will not pass this year.

Senate Bill 78 would ban the use of all tobacco products at public schools or school-sponsored events. It passed the Senate by a vote of 25-8-2 last month. The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Ralph Alvarado, is a medical doctor who has been advocating for a statewide workplace smoking ban .



Hoover said there is not enough support to pass the bill among Republicans, who have a supermajority in the House. He said most members want to leave that decision to the local school boards.



Thirty-six percent of Kentucky's 173 school districts ban the use of all tobacco products.

