Nuclear moratorium bill advances, some citizens opposed

A bill to lift the nuclear moratorium in Kentucky passed the House committee, and local legislators say they're thrilled. The bill would allow Kentucky to consider nuclear plants and industry again.

Locally, there's a lot of support behind the bill, but not everyone agrees. Some people believe nuclear power close to home could threaten your family's health and more.

Jo Dortch made her first visit to the department of energy site. For years she says she's seen her family and friends get sick or hurt from working and living out there. Dortch says establishing nuclear energy or research is too high risk for this area now. She says: “It scares me, and if it doesn't scare people, I would be surprised.”

Her friend George Johnson agrees. He used to work there years ago as part of the cleanup, and he says he knows it's a good job in some ways. Johnson says he's seen people die from the contaminants. He says it's not time to take a risk with more nuclear energy here. “They don't have a good mechanism of disposing radioactive waste," he says.

State Sen. Danny Carroll, who sponsors the bill, says he hears these concerns. But, if the passes, Carroll says the site wouldn't enrich uranium again. It could be used for a variety of nuclear power options.

Legislators say they're encouraged the bill passed committee, and they believe the bill will go before the House sometime next week. Lifting the ban would allow Paducah to take part in nuclear energy or research, but decades in the future. “What we know for sure: If we don't lift the nuclear moratorium, there could be opportunities we miss out on," Carroll says.

Carroll says it's not an opportunity Kentucky can afford to miss. Carroll says there are a lot of things that have changed since 1952 when the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant was ready to open. This is the first time the bill has passed the House committee.