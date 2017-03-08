Nuclear moratorium bill advances, some citizens opposed

Tax experts say a Kentucky businessman who sold a home to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could reap a benefit from the sale in the form of a large tax break.More
A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home.More
Justice Department lawyers are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments.More
U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before being elected the state's only congressman last month, a prosecutor said Friday.More
An estimated 19.5 million viewers watched James Comey's widely televised U.S. Senate testimony.More
Tax experts say a Kentucky businessman who sold a home to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could reap a benefit from the sale in the form of a large tax break.More
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill into law giving Tennessee judges the authority to enhance sentences for defendants who were in the country illegally at the time of the crime.More
Paducah area leaders are optimistic about the latest contract from the Department of Energy for the gaseous diffusion cleanup site.More
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC. is now in charge of deactivating and cleaning up the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.More
The bill would allow Kentucky to consider nuclear plants and industry again. Locally, there's a lot of support behind the bill, but not everyone agrees.More
Tour participants will learn more about the site's history and the cleanup operations.More
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless is in Washington D.C. Wednesday night. She met with Rep. James Comer and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson, among others.More
