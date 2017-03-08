U.S. Forest Service uses wildfire in Land Between the Lakes to prevent future fires

The U.S. Forest Service is using a fire that's burned more than 120 acres in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area to prevent a disaster like the one Gatlinburg experienced in November.

Lightning sparked the LBL fire last week.

Turner Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes sits peacefully. Around it is a ring of black.

"You can see where we burned right up to a nice spot around it," said Land Between the Lake's Environmental Stewardship Staff Officer John Westbrook.

The cemetery sits near the Central Hardwoods Scenic Trail where the U.S. Forest Service is managing a lightening-caused fire.

"All that was consumed by the fire was just the older vegetation," Westbrook said.

John Westbrook supervises divisions including wildlife, open lands, and biology in the recreation area.

"That clump is going to benefit from having all the nutrients that were recycled into the ground," Westbrook explained, pointing to a clump of grass that wasn't burned by the fire.

He said when the fire started, weather conditions were just right to make it beneficial to wildlife and trees in the area.

"Fire is a tool that rejuvenates and replenishes," Westbrook said.

He said it can also prevent the catastrophic wildfires like we saw in east Tennessee and in the West last year.

"If you can't feed it, if it can't eat, it won't grow, and that puts us in a more defensible place," Westbrook said.

As far as the smoke goes, the U.S. Forest Service set up smoke monitors to make sure the smoke doesn't impact the surrounding communities.

"What they've been doing in the past was extremely heavy use of fire in ways no science supports at all," said David Nickell, a member of with Heartwood, Kentucky, and Between the Rivers, Inc.

Groups like Between the Rivers worry too many managed and prescribed fires could do more harm than good.

"Fire is part of the natural process out west, and it's not here," Nickell said.

The U.S. Forest Service will continue managing the fire until it is extinguished by weather conditions or crosses the boundaries firefighters have set.

The fire is still burning about 60 to 70 acres. A portion of the the Central Hardwoods Scenic Trail is temporarily closed between Fenton and English Hill for public safety.

The forest service plans to prescribe burns Thursday in the Elk & Bison Prairie, near the administrative office, and Golden Pond Target Range. A prescribed burn is also planned for the Neville Creek open lands area on Friday