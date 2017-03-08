New traffic controls in Marion to help first responders

Crews were out Wednesday installing antennas and other electrical equipment on and near stoplights in Marion, Illinois, to help emergency vehicles get through faster.

The traffic controls are on a trial run for now, but many in the city say they hope it will be a permanent change.

No matter what time of day, there’s always a lot of traffic driving through Marion. Marion Streets Superintendent Doug Phillips and his crew at the street department were out on Wednesday installing a new system that can speed things up for first responders by allowing them to remotely change the light from red to green up to 2,500-feet or a half-mile away.

"De Young Street corridor here is one of the toughest ones to get through, especially during rush hour," said Phillips.

Assistant Police Chief Tina Morrow said the extra time spent waiting at lights behind traffic that can’t move can cost precious seconds in an emergency. She said traffic blocking first responders, often accidentally, has been a problem for years.

"When you're trying to get from one side of town to the other, especially during the peak flow of traffic, it can be very cumbersome," Morrow said. She said she hopes the new system can speed up that wait time for firefighters, ambulances and police officers coming through.

The system is set up so that when a police officer turns the emergency lights on in a police car, the antenna on that car tells the stoplight's antenna to change the light preemptively.

"Then, when the emergency vehicle gets there, it's already clear. It's not a troublesome part. It's an easy way to get the traffic relieved," Phillips said.

"It's going to make things a whole lot quicker and a whole lot safer," Morrow said. She’s hoping the city’s new traffic controls get the green light to stay from the city after the trial period. She said the technology could help save lives down the road.

The new controls will be up along DeYoung Street at the intersections of Carbon, Russell and Court streets.

The city said it aims to have the first test runs ready by Thursday, with more antennas installed in first responder vehicles soon.

The equipment will be tested for 90 days.