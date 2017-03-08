'Fetal heartbeat' abortion ban bill fails in Tennessee

A bill seeking to ban abortion in Tennessee at the first detected fetal heartbeat, as early as six weeks, has failed for the year.



A House health panel voted not to consider the legislation by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough anymore during this year's legislative session.



Last week, a legal opinion by Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the provision is constitutionally suspect because similar laws have been blocked by federal courts.



A 2013 North Dakota law that banned abortions after fetal heartbeat detection has since been struck down. A federal court has also barred Arkansas from enforcing its own fetal heartbeat law.



The panel of lawmakers cited their initial approval of a less stringent abortion restriction Wednesday. That bill would ban most abortions after 20 weeks.