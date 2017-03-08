Hoover sets March 15 deadline for charter schools bill

Tax experts say a Kentucky businessman who sold a home to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could reap a benefit from the sale in the form of a large tax break.More
A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home.More
Justice Department lawyers are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments.More
U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before being elected the state's only congressman last month, a prosecutor said Friday.More
An estimated 19.5 million viewers watched James Comey's widely televised U.S. Senate testimony.More
Tax experts say a Kentucky businessman who sold a home to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could reap a benefit from the sale in the form of a large tax break.More
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill into law giving Tennessee judges the authority to enhance sentences for defendants who were in the country illegally at the time of the crime.More
Your kids will see an increase in tuition if they're going to Murray State this fall. The MSU Board of Regents approved a $166 million budget for the 2017-2018 school year.More
Luck, timing and generous friends turned into a $25,000 payday for Cicely Leonetti.More
The University of Louisville's board of trustees chairman says a new audit of the school's investment arm "paints a disturbing picture."More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
Student athletes at North Marshall Middle School and South Middle School in Marshall County are now disqualified from competitions they won. At a state track competition, many students were registered under the wrong school.More
