Hoover sets March 15 deadline for charter schools bill

State House Republican Speaker Jeff Hoover has set a March 15 deadline for a bill that would allow charter schools in Kentucky.



The House of Representatives approved the charter schools bill last week. But the Senate has yet to give the bill a committee hearing. After Wednesday, lawmakers are scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and again on March 29 and March 30.



But the legislature would be powerless to override a veto of any bill passed after March 15. Hoover said it was important for him that the House maintain its independence by having the option to overturn a veto.



Supporters say charter schools would give parents and students more options. Opponents say it would drain resources from traditional public schools.