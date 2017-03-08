Murray's girls blitz Nelson County 71-30 at Sweet 16

Murray jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as the Lady Tigers routed Nelson County 71-30 in the opening round of the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16.

The 41-point win was the third-largest in history of the Girls' Sweet 16.

Macey Turley led Murray with 19 points, while Maddie Waldrop had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Alexis Burpo had a double-double of her own as she chipped in with 12 points and 12 rebounds as well.

Murray will be off Thursday before they challenge defending state champion Louisville Butler at 11:00am Friday CST.