Vocational education provides path to good jobs

More people are going to college now than ever before. Next year, many college graduates could have a hard time finding work. Harvard University says one third of jobs in 2018 will require a four-year degree. The rest of them will require technical skills.

U.S. Labor Department data shows the job growth in technical fields by 2024:

Masonry – 15 percent

For roofers – 13 percent

Plumbers – 12 percent

Carpenters – 6 percent

A push for technical education is going around the Local 6 region. One place you’ll see that is at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center. Classes in the center's new building began last October, and Principal Dan Hicks hopes that new building will ultimately mean new programs. “A lot of kids have been told all their life 'Go to college. Get a good job.' That doesn't necessarily work,” he said.

Right now, the center provides classes in carpentry, welding, machine tool, auto technology, pre-nursing, and culinary arts. The technology center has served the area since the 1970s, but the new building provides room for expansion.

It has afforded students like Robert Harvey a path to a career in welding. “Having that helmet on and just going into another world is, like, just awesome for me,” he said. Since middle school, he knew he wanted to do hands-on work. He plans to go through seven months of training in Florida after graduation. “I think a lot of people overlook it. This is a field that you can go into and pretty much always have a job,” Harvey said.

Hicks says he believes it’s time to change the stereotypes surrounding vocational education. He thinks that mindset hurts local infrastructure. “If there’s nobody to fill the need, eventually somebody’s going to come in and fill it. Do we want the people in this community to fill that need, or do we want somebody to move in?”

Stephen Hill did stay in his community. He works for Murray Mold & Die as a machine operator and programmer. He says he “tells the machine what do to.” It’s given him the pay to provide for a wife and two kids without going to college. He was the valedictorian of Calloway County’s Class of 2007. But, his time in vocational classes showed him a different career path. “I wouldn't say that I would regret going to college if I would have went the other way around. I'm just saying that you don't have to go to college to make a good life, make a good living," he said.