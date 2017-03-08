Prescribed fire planned for Shawnee National Forest

The Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois plans to used prescribed fire on Thursday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The forest service says people in the area may see smoke coming from east of Wolf Lake in Union County, an area of about 600 acres. You can expect smoke to appear in the middle of the afternoon, and it's expected to clear within a few hours.

The smoke is expected to be the most noticeable around Wolf Lake, Alto Pass, Pomona and Cedar Lake. The forest service says part of Pine Hills Road between the McGee Hill picnic area and the Pine Hills Campground may be closed on Thursday while the burn is going on.