New shopping center coming to Marion

Roman Basi and his company, Woodland Rental Properties, know good real estate, owning and managing more than 300 properties.

That's why when several companies were thinking about making Marion their home, they contacted Basi. After not finding anything to suit their needs, he decided to build his own shopping center.

"We invest here in Illinois, and we invest in Florida, and right now I don't see a better place to invest than Marion, Illinois." said Basi.

"The building's a 13,000 square foot, one-story facility. We are going to have over 100 parking spaces here," he said.

Basi has lived in Marion for 20 years, and his company is a family business. That's why he decided to name the new development, the Shoppes at MarLexi Center, after his two daughters. He says he is looking forward to seeing the community benefit from the facilities.

"It definitely brings jobs to the community, let alone the construction jobs we use a local lender" said Basi.

The neighbors to the future shopping center say they are happy to see another local owned business move in next door.

"We are a locally owned business, so any other locally owned businesses we can get in this area — with all of the chains popping up especially — its great for us here" said Speakeasy Liquors store manager Zach Stewart.

Basi Plans to announce the full list of retailers in the upcoming weeks.