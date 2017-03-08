Paducah police: 3 arrested in 2 strong-arm robbery cases

Paducah police say three people were arrested Wednesday in connection to two strong-arm robbery cases.

27-year-old Kyle Zervas of Paducah and Cherie Dixon of Melber were arrested Wednesday regarding a robbery that happened around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday near Olivet Church Road. Police say a man reported that he was walking to a liquor store when a man and a woman attacked him and took $170 from him. The man who was robbed was taken to Lourdes hospital for treatment of injuries police say were minor.

Police say a man and woman meeting the same description were involved in another robbery a while later in the same location. Zervas and Dixon were arrested at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday and jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

At 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, a man told officers he was walking into his home when he was shoved from behind, and someone took his wallet from his back pocket. The man suffered a cut to his forehead when he was shoved to the ground. He told officers he knew the person who robbed him, and provided a description.

Police say 42-year-old Alfred Capuano of Gilbertsville was was seen by an officer running between Koerner Street and Bridge Court before jumping a fence into the Dolly McNutt apartment complex. He was detained and later arrested, and he was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Zervas and Dixon were each charged with second degree robbery. Capuano was charged with first-degree robbery.