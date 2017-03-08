Paducah police: 3 arrested in 2 strong-arm robbery cases

The Ohio murder trial continues for Terry Froman of Metropolis, Illinois. He faces murder charges there and in Kentucky in connection to the 2014 deaths of Kim Thomas and her son, Eli Mohney.More
The Ohio murder trial continues for Terry Froman of Metropolis, Illinois. He faces murder charges there and in Kentucky in connection to the 2014 deaths of Kim Thomas and her son, Eli Mohney.More
The FBI is circulating a wanted poster for a fugitive Kentucky lawyer as authorities search for the ringleader in a $550 million Social Security fraud case.More
The FBI is circulating a wanted poster for a fugitive Kentucky lawyer as authorities search for the ringleader in a $550 million Social Security fraud case.More
A Wickliffe man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in what the U.S. attorney's office calls a methamphetamine distribution ring and on firearms charges.More
A Wickliffe man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in what the U.S. attorney's office calls a methamphetamine distribution ring and on firearms charges.More
A man who state police say assaulted a man on the Fulton Transit Bus was indicted on a murder charge in Graves County after the assault victim died at a hospital.More
A man who state police say assaulted a man on the Fulton Transit Bus was indicted on a murder charge in Graves County after the assault victim died at a hospital.More
Brought down by loyalty —That's what Ronald Armstrong's lawyer, Carlos Moran, argued in court during his sentencing Thursday.More
Brought down by loyalty —That's what Ronald Armstrong's lawyer, Carlos Moran, argued in court during his sentencing Thursday.More