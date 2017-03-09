Passed Kentucky bill would end shock probation in fatal DUI crashes

A bill aimed at eliminating the option of shock probation for people convicted in fatal drunken driving crashes has cleared the Kentucky General Assembly.



The Senate voted 33-4 Wednesday for final passage of the bill, sending it to Gov. Matt Bevin.



The legislation would prohibit shock probation if a defendant is convicted of drunken driving as well as second-degree manslaughter or reckless homicide stemming from a fatal crash.



The bill passed the House last month. Its lead sponsor is Republican state Rep. Robert Benvenuti III of Lexington.

The legislation is House Bill 222.