Acts announced for this year's HerrinFesta Italiana

The acts performing at this year's HerrinFesta have been announced.



Festival organizers say they have something new for concert-goers this year, the option to reserve seating.



Attendees will be able to buy advanced reserved seating along with the existing pit and general admission tickets.



There will be five days of concerts at this year's HerrinFesta Italiana. The acts performing are:



Thursday, May 25 – Hairball with Party Pants

$15 general admission, $15 premium reserved seats, $20 Pit Section

Friday, May 26 – Gary Allan with John Spicer and Eli Tellor

$25 general admission, $35 premium reserved seats, $45 Pit Section

Saturday, May 27 – Old Dominion with Kali Lynn Trio and We Got It Covered. $25 general admission, $35 premium reserved seats, $45 Pit Section

Sunday, May 28 – Halestorm with For the City and Four Deep

$25 general admission, $35 premium reserved seats, $45 Pit Section

Monday, May 29 – George Thorogood and The Destroyers with American Lion $25 general admission, $35 premium reserved seats, $45 Pit Section

Tickets go on sale March 9 on HerrinFesta.com. This year's festivities run May 22 - 29.