Six things to know - 3/9/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The first lawsuit against President Trump's new immigration executive order is officially filed. Hawaii state leaders filed the lawsuit in federal court just after midnight our time. They say the order will hurt the state's Muslim population, tourism, and foreign students.



Republican's plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is moving forward. The House Ways and Means committee, voting on party lines, approved their portion of the Republican bill overnight. The vote, among other things, gets rid of the tax penalty for people who don't have insurance.



Murray State University is hosting a presidential lecture tonight. It is at the CFSB Center at 8:00 p.m. The event is called "We have a dream...are we living it...." It will focus on diversity efforts within higher education. The lecture is free and open to the public.



A mayoral question and answer session will be held tonight in Metropolis, Illinois. It is your chance to learn how the mayoral candidates for the city of Brookport and Metropolis will serve you. Tonight's forum is at the Metropolis Community Center at 6:00 p.m. That is on 10th Street. The public is invited to attend.



A prescribed burn will happen today at the Shawnee National Forest in Union County. The Forest Service says to expect to see smoke coming from east of Wolf Lake in the middle of the afternoon. The burn is expected to last for a few hours.



A reminder you can learn more about plans to renovate the Franklin County, Illinois courthouse. The proposed tax will be on the April 4th ballot. A town hall meeting is happening at the West Frankfort Aquatics and Activities Center tonight at 6:00 p.m.