Carbondale Fire Department warning residents of possible phone scam

CARBONDALE, IL -

The Carbondale Fire Department wants to warn residents about a possible phone scam circulating through the community.

A resident says they got a call from a person who claimed to work for the Carbondale Fire Department.

The caller wanted to know if the resident had a smoke detector, fire extinguisher, and escape plan.

Firefighters say they do not call homeowners and try to sell them anything.

If you get a call like this, you are asked to report it to the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

