Donation to help protect local K9 units

Thanks to a donation, two local police K9s will be more protected while working on the job.



The Poplar Bluff Police Department says they were donated bullet and stab proof vests for their canine officers.



The donation was made by Perrigo Animal Health.



The vests will be used for K9 Officer Loco and K9 Officer Kane.



Loco is a German Shepherd trained to alert to the presence of numerous types of explosives. He was originally trained to deploy to Afghanistan with the military but his mission was canceled. He was given to the police department by a government contractor. He is a part of the SEMO Bomb Squad.



Kane is a Belgian Malinois and is trained in narcotic detection and tracking.