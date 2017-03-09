Paducah police officer attacked by dog

A Paducah police officer was taken to the hospital after he was bitten by a dog Thursday morning.



The Paducah Police Department says Officer Will Gilbert went to a home in the 1100 block of Greer Street around 8:30 a.m. to conduct a follow-up interview on a theft case.



Gilbert was standing by his police cruiser on the street and a pit bull dog was chained in the front yard of the home.



Police say the dog broke the chain and attacked Gilbert, biting him on the left thigh.



Gilbert got out his gun and fired a round. The round missed the dog and hit the pavement. The dog then ran back into the home.



Gilbert was taken to a local hospital. Animal Control officers were called and took the dog away.



An investigation is ongoing.