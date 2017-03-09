Home-school parents favor 'Tim Tebow' bill, school leaders question details

Your student athlete may have new teammates soon: home-schooled students. Kentucky House Bill 58, otherwise known as the Tim Tebow bill, would allow home-school students to participate in public school extracurricular activities.

It passed in the House and is on its way to the Senate. Local home-school parents say they want their student to have the same opportunities as other students. School leaders say they want to make sure the structure is in place.

Austin Ketchum and his friend Luke Chandler play basketball together. They want to play competitive golf and football too, but can't because they're home-schooled. Austin says he wants the chances of: "Being in the league and playing with people and playing an actual game.”

As Luke's parent, Al Chandler says he wants Luke and Austin to be able to play those sports. His family already pays school taxes. If passed, the bill would give the kids an opportunity he can't necessarily give them. Chandler says: “All these students want is an equal access to play and participate in these activities.”

Some public school leaders say they have three main concerns:

- Who will pay insurance liability? The district pays for that now.

- How will student requirements like academic, attendance, and behavior be monitored?

- Who will pay for the extra materials, equipment, and fees beyond registration fees?

Graves County Superintendent Kim Dublin says she would never discriminate against a child. She says, if passed, she wants to ensure the bill can function seamlessly. Dublin says: “I'll honor that bill, but with the honoring I need the legislators to understand they need to help us on the other side as well, and that’s on funding.”

Al says the boys just want a chance try out for the teams. “It would add to the common great community that we have in our area," he says.

Under the bill, home-school students would have to follow requirements, state sport league rules, and get immunizations. But, Dublin’s question is how those will be implemented and enforced.

The bill is not limited to sports. Home-school students could participate in all public school extracurricular activities including other team activities and fine arts programs.

The bill is headed for the Senate now. We reached out to the bill's sponsor, Stan Lee in Lexington, about the likelihood it will pass. Lee says he believes the bill has the support to pass the Senate.

Lee says anyone in favor of the bill can call 1-800-372-7181 to voice their support.