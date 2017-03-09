Paducah's 32nd Street closed between Park Avenue and Spring Street due to gas leak

Emergency crews are directing traffic around a natural gas leak at the intersection of 32nd Street and Minnich Avenue in Paducah.

They say 32nd Street is closed between Park Avenue and Spring Street.

A member of the Paducah Fire Department tells us construction crews were working on replacing a pipe when a worker hit a gas line and caused the leak.

The fire department says there is no threat to homes because the wind is blowing south, but they are monitoring it until the gas is officially shut off.

We have someone at the scene and will let you know when it's clear.