Detective says Aaron Burns admitted to throwing infant son

During a preliminary hearing on Thursday, a detective said Aaron Burns admitted to throwing his 8-week-old son and hitting the infant's head against a door frame.

Last week, police arrested Burns after his son was taken to the hospital with skull and leg fractures.

On Thursday, Burns kept his head down as a Paducah Police detective described the fractures Burns' son suffered on Feb. 28.

"She says that's commonly found in high impact injuries, often found in car accidents and being dropped from significant heights," said detective Nathan Young.

Young explained what a pediatric forensic nurse told police after seeing the injuries. He said the nurse reported the infant had two skull fractures severe enough to cause bleeding in his brain and a leg fracture.

"She also said that Mr. Burns story provided was improbable due to the nature of his injuries," Young said.

On the stand, Young said Burns turned himself in to police after the baby's mother took their son to Baptist Health Paducah. Young says Burns originally told detectives he dropped the infant, but during a second interview that story changed.

"During the interview, he admitted to rocking the child forcibly, striking its head against the door frame. He also admitted to throwing the baby into the bassinet. It missed, and the child struck the area around the bassinet," Young said.

The case now goes before a grand jury, which will decide if the case goes to trial.

The baby was taken to a Louisville hospital. Local 6 called the hospital, and the baby is no longer there.

Burns is charged with first degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or younger. His next court appearance is set for April 27.