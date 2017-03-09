Kentucky Senate bill could let you opt out of smart meter

People in the Local 6 area have seen their electric bills increase and believe it could have something to do with smart meters like this one.

This smart meter in Fredonia sends its information through these wires.

Kentucky Senate Bill 121 would "require utilities seeking to install smart meters to give notice to affected customers and the right to opt out of having a smart meter installed."

Roy Rogers is a Kenergy customer. He was shocked when he saw his bill. He usually pays around $240 a month and now it's $440.

"We did not see the increase in kilowatts per hour until the smart meters," said Rogers. He spoke to a group of Kenergy customers this week who are feeling the same way.

"We're asking for a side by side test to see if the old meter and the new meters register the same amount of kilowatt hours," explained Rogers. He said he has talked to people at Kenergy and political figures, and he hasn't gotten anything other than blaming the weather for the bill.

Even though customers don't know if the smart meters are what are causing the high bills, they can't get them removed. Jackson Purchase Energy, West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, and Kenergy do not have opt-out policies. Paducah Power System has not responded to us on this issue yet.

"It's up to the utility to determine if it wants to offer an opt-out policy," Kentucky Public Service Commission spokesman Andrew Melnykovych said.

An opt-out policy would legally allow customers to refuse or return a smart meter. If Senate Bill 121 passes, anyone could opt out, but Melnykovych said it might cost you more.

PSC makes the customer who opts out pay the extra costs that come with removing a smart meter and getting an analog meter, such as paying the person to read your meter.

Rogers said he's not giving up until he gets answers that make sense.