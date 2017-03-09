State says unemployment down in 5 west Kentucky counties

More of you are finding jobs in five Kentucky counties in our region Caldwell, Trigg, Ballard, Carlisle and Fulton.

The state's education and development cabinet reports that those are among 90 counties where unemployment rates fell between January of last year and January of this year.

Ballard County saw the biggest drop of 0.9 percent from 10.9 percent last year to 10 percent this January.

You can see the full unemployment rate charts from the state in the PDF below this story. For more labor market information from the state, click here.