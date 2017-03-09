Local winery expanding to attract more tourists to area

Diana Brown says she was never a big wine drinker, but with so much stress in her life, she was told a glass could help relax her. She's been drinking Purple Toad ever since.

"This is like the heart of Paducah, Purple Toad," says Brown.

Now, Brown wants to see Purple Toad Winery expand. She says it has the potential to attract a lot more people to Paducah.

"It will give people an opportunity to get to know a town that they've never heard of," says Brown. "Because you say, 'I live in Paducah.' 'Where?' And it really will give them the boost that they need to make this a beautiful town, because it really is a beautiful town."

Purple Toad Winery owner Allen Dossey says they've already broken ground on a 20,0000 square-foot bottling and fermentation building.

"We're just still growing, and we can't turn the wine quick enough. So, we need more tanks," says Dossey.

The largest tank in the winery holds 11,000 bottles of wine. Dossey says they have 12 of them, and he's planning to buy six more. In addition to that, Dossey says he's buying four more tanks that can hold up to 22,000 bottles of wine.

With more of a demand, Dossey says they're going to speed up the bottling process with a machine twice the size of the current one.

"We're getting where there's a lot of people who come in and spend the night and then they'll shop at the mall and things like that," says Dossey. "So they actually make this a day venture."

Dossey hopes to have the new bottling and fermentation building ready by July. After that, he says they'll begin making plans for an even bigger expansion including a restaurant, banquet dining and two wedding facilities, which could provide more jobs for people living in the Local 6 area.