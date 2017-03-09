New owners breathe life into former Girl Scouts camp

Camp Cedar Point, the Girl Scouts of America camp you and your daughters may have stayed at in southern Illinois, will reopen in April with new owners.

The new owners say the deal went through in January after the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois decided last year to cease running the facility.

In just over a month, the camp will open, but not only to Girl Scouts in the area. New co-owner and director Andy Brown and the crew at Camp Manitowa stepped in after finding out the camp would close. He said seeing local scouts’ passion toward preserving the camp drew him in.

"One of the things that really attracted us to this opportunity was the very vocal support that the local Girl Scouts community expressed for the property," said Brown.

Camp Cedar Point will now be known as Camp Manitowa-Cedar Point. Crews are working to update the buildings and install plumbing in some places before it reopens. The owners are working to give the more than 60-year-old camp a needed makeover.

Site Manager Colin Morgan said the changes are going to make for a more exciting visit.

"Update the buildings and build a basketball court, low ropes course, Gaga pit. Just make it more camp friendly," Morgan said.

Cedar Point is expected to open the weekend of April 21. The first group to walk onto the campgrounds and stay in the cabins will be Girl Scouts, but there will be a few changes inside some of the rooms they usually stay in. The small four-bed cabins will get bunk beds.

A dock will be built on Little Grassy Lake, with kayaks and canoes for campers. Brown said there’s a lot of beauty here and most people in the area have never seen it.

"Girl Scouts are pretty much the only group that's ever gotten an opportunity to come camping here, so we're really excited to open the facility up," Brown said. With four to five weeks of bookings already in, Brown said he hopes to see the camp’s history continue to live on.

For more information about the camp and how you can make reservations, click here.