Tigers practice and enjoy movie on off day

The Murray Tigers spent their off day in between games at Cooper High School Thursday where the team completed a walk-through practice in preparation for Friday's game against the defending champion Butler.

Afterwards the team went to see "The Shack" in theatres.

"We're going to see The Shack because I think that you have to build these kids heart first," head coach Rechelle Turner said. "We are believers and we feel that God has put us in this position so we think that would be a perfect movie for us to see together today."

After that film, the Tigers watched more.

"They can watch film on their own and pick out things, but they trust us as coaches. We do a lot of film watching so they trust us that we'll put them in the best position possible."

Added senior Brittany Lawson: "The pressure is all on them. If we go out and play our best then if we win, we win. But if we don't then we just know we just gave it our all. To be the best you have to beat the best."

Butler defeated Murray 68-58 last season in the KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 state semifinals. They also defeated the Tigers this season 68-50 in December when Murray was without the then-injured Maddie Waldrop.