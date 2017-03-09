Jobs, spending hot topics for Metropolis mayor candidates

Metropolis, Illinois, will choose their next mayor on April 4. Four candidates, incumbent Mayor Billy McDaniel, Julian Butch Adams, Alderman Davis McManus, and Richard Corzine made a final plea to voters at the Metropolis Community Center Thursday.

Prior to the forum, I caught up with a few voters on what the issues are that drive them to the polls. R.J. Greer says it’s personal for him. He’s had to find work in Paducah, because he says there were not jobs in Metropolis. He blames it on the status quo. “It just seems like we're, you know, we're not going anywhere. You know, people are slowly leaving town, having to find jobs here and their losing their homes,” he says.

June Silbeck calls Metropolis home, too. She thinks the community is fine the way it is. “I walk about every day, and if I don't walk until after dark, I feel safe doing it,” and she attributes that to McDaniel.

McDaniel spoke about challenged the city has overcome as well as challenges that lie ahead. He spoke on his beautification efforts and a need to make sure the city police and fire fighter’s pensions are funded.

Richard Corzine spent much of his time in front of the group challenging the way things are run today. “How can we expect people to clean up their properties and do good work with their properties when we don't do anything with the cities?” Corzine says. He criticizes the city’s method of purchasing hanging flowers for the Superman festival. Corzine says they expense isn’t necessary while bird feces lines the streets.

Alderman David McManus and McDaniel cite many of their struggles to Illinois. “It's hard for us to pull companies in or anybody to come in because Kentucky has got their billfold open where Illinois has got their hand out,” McManus says.

Julian Butch Adams pushed for bringing the community, young and old, together. He also believes too much priority is put on the casino and more should be focused on family attractions. “I'm afraid of bankruptcy if things are not corrected. We need to clean up Metropolis so we can attract companies to build here,” Adams says.